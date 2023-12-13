Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation publish the “wraps” or statistical summaries with the hours of play and most used games in 2023 for the consoles.

Nintendo and Microsoft They have also published their “wraps”, the summaries of the year measuring activity with the consoles during 2023 (January to November): the most used games, hours of play and favorite genres.

Sony was the first to release its PlayStation 5 and/or PS4 Wrap-Up yesterday, and Nintendo and Microsoft followed shortly after (a week after Spotify released its popular Wrapped).

To have them on hand, here are the links to the three “wraps” from Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox:

Each summary offers something different, but all of them allow you to see the number of hours played and the number of different titles opened (if you have opened them it helps to count).

You can also see a diagram with the preferred genres (action, shooting, role-playing, strategy, sports…). It's always very interesting to see what your trends are this year and compare them to your friends!

The games we hope to see in the 2024 wrap

2023 has been one of the best years in history in terms of releases (despite what the studios have suffered) and surely many of the best games of the year have not entered your 2023 summary because you have not had time to play them, or wait until Christmas, a blind zone in these summaries.

In 2024, highly anticipated games will be released for PlayStation such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin o Marvel’s Wolverine. On Xbox, we will see Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and we also hope for some like Avowedin the absence of knowing their game schedule.

On Switch Nintendo highlights games planned for the first half of the year such as Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach Showtime o Luigi’s Mansion 2 HDbut we all hope that 2024 will be the year of Switch 2… accompanied by a new 3D Mario launch.

