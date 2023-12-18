We receive interesting news related to the Nintendo 64since some models of the console with very striking colors that were planned to be launched, but that never reached the market, have just been shared.

The Nintendo 64 control was controversial due to its curious shape

As you surely remember, Nintendo's 64-bit platform was launched in 1996 and was offered in different colors to suit all gamers' tastes. However, it seems that the options could have been greater.

Why do we say this? Because a former Nintendo employee shared some unpublished color prototypes of the Funtastic series, which can already be seen in an image that you cannot miss.

Here we leave it for you:

These are the variations of the series

As you could see, these models that at the time included the colors Smoke Black, Jungle Green, Fire Orange, Ice Blue, Watermelon Red, Grape Purple and Midnight Blue, were able to add other very striking colors that included the following:



Extreme Green

Clear White

Ghost Blue y Clear White

Ocean Blue y Clear White

Purple y Clear White

It is worth mentioning that the different colors that the Nintendo 64 had made players happy at the time, although it seems that the plans of those responsible covered even more.

Sadly, everything was left in the planning and users were not able to receive all the models that were considered at that time. The good news is that, despite this, the options on the Nintendo 64 were quite a few and continue to be well remembered.

Would you have liked one of the colors revealed on your Nintendo 64? Tell us in the comments.

