If you are one of the players who does not leave retro consoles behind, we have good news for you, as it has just been confirmed that a Nintendo 3DS game recently received free DLC. We are referring to FRAGRANT STORY.

The game will be sold physically again

Those responsible for this title are the members of Squire Games, who launched it on the Nintendo portable console last year and now want to offer more content that their users will surely like.

Because of this, the developers of the installment shared a trailer that shows a little of everything the DLC will offer, so we invite you to take a look at it below.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, the content will arrive through a new update, so there will be no problem downloading it, despite the closure of the eShop on Nintendo 3DS that took place last March.

It is worth mentioning that the game patch is called Papaya’s Path and will offer several new features that we share with you in the following list:

Multiple new story campaigns and more voice work New battles Introduction of new characters, skills and equipment New enemies, bosses and terrain Detailed world map with battlefield locations Expanded soundtrack, including contributions from special guests Legendary items in chests special treasure

An important point is that, in addition to the release of this update, the team behind the game promised that a new wave of physical games will be released in January 2024, so all interested parties will be able to get it in a special edition that It will include 2 music albums, plus a collector’s edition with the aforementioned albums, a poster and 2 tarot cards. You can reserve your copy at this link.

What is FRAGRANT STORY about?

This installment for Nintendo 3DS, in the style of Tactics Ogre and Final Fantasy Tactics, invites you to defend the kingdom of Flowergard from invaders. To do this, you must form your own team of characters to create the best strategy. Your squad will be made up of children from the world of Otosan, each with special abilities that will help you defeat the rival army.

