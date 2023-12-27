At Ruetir.com we inform you about how it would affect the Pokémon Bank and more services. We talked about the closure of online services by Nintendo. They are not news focused not on Switch but on the closure of the 3DS and Wii U online.

We already know that Nintendo It already has a date for the end of its online services: will stop working early April 2024. However, a few days ago we learned that new Wii U and 3DS owners were reporting the inability to connect online.

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Features

This has now been corrected, as it appears to have been a mistake. After being corrected, Pretendo Network has carried out a detailed investigation that attempts to explain what caused this. The details offered by the news outlet are these:

Nintendo Stock:

Nintendo scheduled immediate maintenance to address the issue. A fix was made during maintenance, allowing new accounts to access online services on Nintendo 3DS and Wii U systems. Online gaming services resumed functionality after the fix.

Cause of the problem:

Pretendo Network's investigation notes that the account synchronization issue was due to the outdated TLS security protocol. Amazon Web Services (AWS) stopped supporting the previous version of the protocol in December 2023, requiring version 1.2 onwards.

Implemented Solution:

Nintendo opted to use its own TLS proxy to resolve the conflict. This measure eliminated external interference from AWS on its services, allowing effective synchronization of accounts and proper functioning of online services on the affected consoles.

