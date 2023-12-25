We already informed you about how it would affect the Pokémon Bank and more services. We talked about the closure of online services by Nintendo. They are not news focused not on Switch but on the closure of the 3DS and Wii U online.

Specifically, we already know Nintendo It already has a date for the end of its online services: will stop working early April 2024. Now we have news: it seems that users of these consoles cannot connect to the Internet.

Current status of the Wii U and 3DS eShop:

Completion of purchases of titles in the Wii U and 3DS eShop months ago. Games can still be accessed and played online. This is what was going to stop working in April 2024.

Actual problems:

New Wii U and 3DS owners report being unable to connect online. Inability to play games such as Splatoon, Super Mario Maker, Mario Kart 8, among others, online. Uncertainty if the lack of online interactions is intentional or a technical problem on Nintendo's part.

Impact and considerations:

Restriction of online access may affect new owners of these platforms during the Christmas season. Low probability of impact for most due to current poor Wii U sales. Chance of people receiving these legacy platforms as gifts this holiday season.

We will be attentive to see what finally happens. What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

