We have one more week of fresh Ninjala-related news! This video will interest fans of this free game available on Nintendo Switch.

Ninjala news

In this case, we can confirm details about your new collaboration with Hatsune Miku. You can get the following items depending on how many times you log in during the collaboration! It has already started and this is what it offers:

Days logged in Articles Day 1 10 IPPON Gums (Miku) Day 2 1000 Bronze Medals Day 3 3 Gum Damage Reduction (Upgrade Chip)

for Ninjutsu Reserve (Shinobi Card) Day 4 400 silver medals Day 5 10 lightning gum (Miku) Day 6 30 gold medals Day 7 3 Shooting range + (upgrade chip)

for Souvenir Mirage (Shinobi Card) Day 8 30 gold medals Day 9 3 ninjutsu meters + (upgrade chip)

for Internal explosion (shinobi card) Day 10 10 rock gum (Miku)

You have the complete news on the official website. We also leave you with its trailer:

What do you think? Don't hesitate to share it in the comments. You can also find our complete coverage on Ninjala at this link.

