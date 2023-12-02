One of the most impressive Pokémon in the saga gets a brutal pixel art card.

Ninetales appears in the first generation and is one of the most beautiful.

One of the most beloved franchises by many players is Pokémon, over the years it has managed to earn its position as one of the most important in the world and that is why many people do not stop doing really impressive works. You have been able to see everything from wooden boxes to store your letters to creations of different shapes Paradox. However, today we bring you a spectacular menu from Ninetales, you can’t miss it.

The creations in the Pokémon universe do not stop, the community is really broad and of course, every day they are more incredible than the last. This letter that we bring you today has a pixel art style that will leave you speechlessthe large number of people who love this franchise do not stop bringing out their creativity and on this occasion you will want this card to be real to join it to your physical collection.

Don’t miss this pixel art card from Ninetales

The person in charge of making this wonder was the Reddit user mich-spich. If you want to see the final result, don’t worry, just below these lines we are going to leave you the final result with two images that this person has shared with the community. One is the entire letter and in the second photo you can see this one in more detail. imposing and impressive Pokémonwe are not going to make you wait any longer, enjoy.

As you have seen, the final result is impressive. In the comments of the forum post you will see all kinds of praise for this work, something normal considering how this work turned out. brutal pixel art. Pokémon does not stop offering spectacular content in all its games, whether Pokémon GO which is already the title with the most Pokémon in the franchise. Yes, this mobile game has become number one for many people.

However, if you are more of a Nintendo Switch fan, now you can also enjoy Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which has already offered news about its second DLC. Followers of this franchise are in luck with all the updates and content there is about the games, both officially as community creations as impressive as this

