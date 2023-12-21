Suara.com – Indonesian national team manager Sumardji revealed that nine Indonesian players, all of whom play abroad, have varying schedules to join the Red and White training camp (TC) in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

Of the 28 names brought by coach Shin Tae-yong, 19 players are made up of players who play in BRI Liga 1 Indonesia and two who play abroad, Asnawi Mangkualam (Jeonnam Dragons) and Pratama Arhan (Tokyo Verdy) departed together from Jakarta on Wednesday (20/12/2023).

The coach of the Indonesian U-20 National Team, Shin Tae-yong (right) greets the supporters after the victory against Vietnam in the 2023 U-20 Asian Cup Qualification Group F at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, East Java, Sunday (18/9/2022) . (ANTARA PHOTOS/Moch Asim)

Of the nine names, only Jordi Amat and Saddil Ramdani whose competition they are participating in, the Malaysian League has finished, while the remaining seven players are Justin Hubner (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Sandy Walsh (KV Mechelen), Shayne Pattynama (Viking FK), Marselino Ferdinan (KMSK Deinze), Ivar Jenner (Jong Utrecht), and Rafael Struick (ADO Den Haag), whose clubs are still playing matches until the end of December while the deadline for TC's arrival is said to be January 1 2024.

“It varies. So there are those who came this afternoon, there are those on December 22, there are also those who haven't given a schedule yet,” explained Sumardji when met at the peak event of the 2023 Nusantara Open tournament at the Garudayaksa Academy field, Setu, Bekasi, West Java, Thursday (21/12/2023).

Regarding the Red and White's new naturalized player, Justin Hubner, Sumardji said that the 20 year old player had submitted an arrival schedule, but in this case he did not remember when the Wolverhampton Wanderers player would arrive in Turkey.

“Yes. I forgot the date but it's there,” continued Sumardji, as published by ANTARA.

On the same occasion, Sumardji also explained that PSM Makassar player Yance Sayuri, a player who was originally brought to Turkey, was canceled because he was not recommended after his injury had not completely recovered when undergoing a medical check-up.

Yance himself last played for PSM when Juku Eja drew 1-1 against Bhayangkara FC in the BRI Liga 1 Indonesia continuation at the Gelora BJ Habibie Stadium, 8 December.

“In the morning (Tuesday 19 December) we had a medical check-up on his injury, so it was recommended that he not be taken and do therapy at the club. We are also trying to get healing or therapy at PSSI too, please because the equipment is more complete,” he explained.

The Indonesian national team is undergoing TC in Turkey until January 6 2024 by undergoing two trial matches, namely facing the Libyan national team in Antalya, Turkey, on January 2 and January 5. After facing Libya, Indonesia will fly to Qatar and carry out its final test against Iran on January 9.

Indonesia is in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup along with Vietnam, Iraq and Japan. Asnawi Mangkualam and his friends opened their adventure at the event which started on January 12 to February 10 2024 by playing against Iraq at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, on January 15.