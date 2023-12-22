loading…

US presidential candidate Nikki Heley calls on the Palestinian people to leave Gaza and resettle in pro-Hamas countries. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Nikki Haley, a candidate for president of the United States (US) from the Republican Party, said the Palestinian people must leave Gaza.

“The Palestinians should go to the Rafah crossing and Egypt will take care of them. “But I always say that what the Palestinians need is to move to pro-Hamas countries such as Qatar, Iran and Turkey,” he said in an interview with American media quoted by i24 News, Friday (22/12/2023).

This American female politician then touched on Egypt's refusal to accommodate refugees from Gaza.

“Why doesn't Egypt want them? “Because Egypt doesn't know who is a terrorist and who is not,” continued Haley.

He said Israel had suffered from the Hamas attack on October 7, which he called the worst massacre since the Holocaust.

“Instead of letting the world put pressure on Israel, which is brought to its knees by the worst massacre since the Holocaust, why not talk to Egypt, Turkey, Qatar or Iran? Why don't they do something to help Palestine?” Haley asked.

This Republican politician is known for his support for Israel.

“They all came to help Israel when it was harmed, but they (allied countries) harmed it when they resisted. If this happened to America, do you think we wouldn't fight back?! Where are Gaza's friends? They are the ones who have to do something to save them. “This should not be Israel's business,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed that two months after Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, American voters are split on whether the United States should send more military aid to Israel, with 45 percent of respondents saying yes versus with 46 percent opposing.