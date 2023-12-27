Suara.com – Nikita Mirzani has a collection of luxury watches and bags whose value reaches billions. Recently, Nikita Mirzani's luxury assets became a topic of conversation and caused Lolly's name to be dragged.

It is a secret Valeri TikTok account that discusses several collections of Nikita Mirzani's luxury watches and bags. No joke, the price of one of Nikita Mirzani's watches even reached IDR 4.4 billion.

The Nikita Mirzani watch discussed by the TikTok account Secretvaleri comes from the Richard Mille and deLa Cour brands. Both are luxury brands from Switzerland.

Nikita Mirzani wore a Richard Mille watch in one of her Instagram posts. The crystal-decorated watch is priced at USD 291.8 thousand or almost the equivalent of IDR 4.4 billion.

Nikita Mirzani was met at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Cengkareng, Tangerang, Tuesday (7/11/2023) (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

Meanwhile, other collections from the deLa Cour brand are priced relatively cheaper, namely IDR 247 million. From these two watches alone, Nikita Mirzani's assets have reached IDR 4.6 billion.

Another asset that is no less surprising is luxury bags from various brands. Nikita Mirzani is known as an artist who likes to appear branded by carrying luxury bags on various occasions.

Nikita Mirzani has worn bags from the famous fashion house, Hermes, in various series. Of course, all of Nikita Mirzani's bags are priced at fantastic prices.

Nikita Mirzani's most expensive bag collection discussed by the TikTok account Secretvaleri comes from a black Hermes Birkin worth IDR 1.09 billion. Meanwhile, Nikita Mirzani's other Hermes collection is in the price range of IDR 300-IDR 500 million.

Nikita Mirzani wears a Rp. 4.4 billion watch. (TikTok/secretvalery)

Apart from Hermes, Nikita Mirzani also has other bags from the French luxury brand, Goyard. The two Goyard bags worn by Nikita Mirzani are known to have cost around IDR 26 million.

Nikita Mirzani's collection of luxury watches and bags made the name of her daughter, Laura Meizani alias Lolly, also catch fire. As is known, recently the relationship between mother and child has not been harmonious.

“In fact, her mother once told Lolly that most of her inherited wealth goes to Lolly,” said a netizen. “If I were Lolly, I'd be calm, stay at school, hang out with friends,” said another.

“If I were Lolly, I wouldn't mind obeying everything my mother says. As long as the money is good,” commented another netizen. “Lolly, there are lots of people who want to be you. Why not take advantage of it? If I were you, I would really obey. The mother is so cool, attention from toe to crown is smooth,” wrote another.