A surprising, dark transformation of Nightwing and the Titans in DC's Christmas special overcomes the fear of zombies

In an unexpected twist, the DC Comics Christmas special features Nightwing and the Titans undergoing a terrifying transformation, turning into real night horrors. This dark and surprising change challenges the typical holiday spirit of the season, and places the former Teen Titan Bunker as the unexpected hero tasked with stopping his descent into darkness.

The story, titled “It's a Wonderful Life for Bunker,” written by Josh Trujillo and illustrated by Andrew Drilon, appears within DC's 80-page Christmas special, ‘Twas the Mite Before Christmas #1. In it, Miguel Barragan, better known as Bunker, faces an alternate world where he never existed. In this reality, the Titans transform into minions of the Dominator, surpassing even their DCeased zombie counterparts in terror.

Los Titans, under the control of the Dominators, they adopt grotesque characteristics, with large mouths full of sharp teeth and a notable absence of a nose, recalling Voldemort's ominous aesthetic. This distorted version of the young superhero team includes Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Arsenal, Wonder Girl, Bumblebee, Flash and Aqualad, all as terrifying minions.

Despite the overwhelming presence of these nightmarish beings, Bunker bravely faces off to these corrupted versions, using his unique ability to create energy constructs with his mind. With the help of the wizard superhero Strange, Bunker not only defeats the team of distorted superheroes, but is also returned to reality, where his importance and perpetual heroism are highlighted.

Comparatively, these Dominator Titans Are Even Scarier Than Their Zombie Versions In DCeased, due to his retained mental acuity and deliberately malevolent choices. The story blends horror, heroism and self-discovery, highlighting Bunker's indomitable spirit in the DC universe.

DC's 'Twas the Mite Before Christmas #1 is now available, offering a unique and terrifying look at some of its most beloved characters against an unusually dark Christmas backdrop.

DCeased the zombie universe of DC Comics

“DCeased” is a DC comic series that has captured the imagination of fans with its unique and dark take on the superhero universe. In this saga, a techno-organic virus unleashed by Darkseid infects humanity, turning heroes and villains alike into bloodthirsty zombies. The narrative is a bold departure from DC's usual tone, plunging his characters into a apocalyptic world.

The first arc, set the stage: Darkseid, in his search for the anti-life equation, accidentally unleashes a virus that spreads through networks and electronic devices. This virus turns its victims into violent and uncontrolled creaturesbringing the world to the brink of collapse. Iconic heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman They fight to save what remains of humanity, facing former allies and friends now turned into monsters.

In “DCeased: Unkillables,” the story focuses on DC villains and anti-heroes, such as Red Hood, Deathstroke y Lady Shiva, showing their fight for survival in this infected world. This series explores how even those characters with dark and morally ambiguous pasts can show acts of heroism in desperate times.

The sequel, “DCeased: Dead Planet,” picks up the story seven years laterwith the children of the original and surviving heroes returning to Earth in search of a possible cure. Jon Kent, Damian Wayne and Cassie Sandsmark they take leading roles, exploring the long-term effects of the virus on the world and on themselves.

The event is not only a story of horror and survival; is also a reflection on heroism, sacrifice and human nature. The series challenges its characters—and its readers—to consider what it means to be a hero in a world where the usual rules no longer apply. Tom Taylorthe writer behind this entire universe, manages to intertwine Fast-paced action, emotional moments and moral dilemmas, offering a unique interpretation of the DC universe. “DCeased” is a bold and exciting work that reimagines DC superheroes against a backdrop of horror and despair, highlighting the strength and resilience of its characters in the face of unimaginable adversity.