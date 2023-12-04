Inflexion Gamesthe industry veteran studio led by Aaryn Flynn, has announced that a server stress test will take place early next year for their upcoming shared-world survival game of Nightingale.

The studio released a new blog update and new video making the announcement, with the stress scheduled ahead of the game’s Early Access launch on February 22nd. This is the first open playtest of Nightingale, designed to give players and Realmwalker hopefuls the chance to play before release. The developer update also highlights key insights from the most recent closed playtest, which saw thousands of Realmwalkers explore the vast realms of Nightingale.

