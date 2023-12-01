The mutant Nightcrawler discovers the whole truth about his origin and you could never imagine it.

Throughout all these years of history Marvelfans assumed that the villain of the X-Men, Mystiquewas the mother of Kurt Wagnerbetter known as Nightcrawler. However, a new comic has tested everything we knew about the mutant. X-Men Blue: Origins #1 has completely defied its origin story. However, instead of retconning Nightcrawler’s origin, the new comic has restored the original story devised by who was the co-creator of Nightcrawlerthe legendary Chris Claremont.

The mutant Nightcrawler discovers the whole truth about his origin and you could never imagine it

X-Men Blue: Origins #1 seems to reap much of what was sown in the history of Fall of X, which saw the end of many X-Men and the nation of Krakoa. Mystique’s mind broke after resisting Professor Earth’s few mutant survivors. The X-Men’s past memories took her to the streets of the city of NY in search of a missing baby. These events attracted the attention of Nightcrawler, who was also estranged from his mutant allies. This led to Kurt Wagner to try to talk to Mystique about its trauma and origin. However, Kurt ended up discovering the whole truth about its origin.

Lost in your memories, Mystique he talks about hiding his son in the woods so he can return and save Destiny. Beyond suggesting that Mystique did not abandon her child voluntarily, this confirmed that Destiny was present at the birth of Kurt Wagner. Remembering his relationship with DestinyMystique explained that they both had suitors with whom they had children, but only when it benefited them both.

That changed when Destiny He decided that he wanted a child conceived under the love of Mystique. For that reason, Mystique transformed herself into a man so she could get the woman she loved pregnant.. These revelations reveal that Destiny was Nightcrawler’s mother and Mystique was her father. However, this discovery generates discrepancies about what we already knew about its origin. In previous comics X-MenNightcrawler’s father was supposed to be Azazel, an immortal mutant with powers linked to teleportation.

It looks like, Mystique rewrote his DNA with her powers to match Azazel’s.. Although she is not technically his son, Nightcrawler would share Azazel’s own genetic traits. He also used his powers to fake her pregnancy while Destiny was pregnant with Nightcrawler. In the end, Mystique and Destiny couldn’t face the knowledge that they had given up on their son. They both sought out Professor X, who agreed to alter their memories. Destiny chose to forget about Nightcrawler completely, but Mystique refused to forget that he was actually her son..

