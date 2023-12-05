Among the rumors focused on The Multiverse Saga, is the possible return of Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider

Nicolas Cage has commented that he would be willing to return to the Marvel Universe as the Ghost Driver if the studio asked for it.

There is a possibility of seeing Nicolas Cage in the UCM

During an interview with Uproxx, Cage said that he is currently thinking about acting in fewer films and being more careful when choosing roles. Now, the actor also clarified that If you have the opportunity to be in a fun project, wouldn’t resist that. This is what Cage commented: “If I have some pop, some spark, that maybe it could be fun for people to revisit, like Dear to dear 2 o Ghost Riderthat would be another conversation.”

Cage gave life to Johnny Blaze in two films, but neither of them convinced fans of Marvel. However, there has been talk that they could bring back a lot of actors who appeared in the old Marvel movies in Avengers: Secret Wars, including Cage and his Ghost Rider.

Cage’s words originate because he thinks he has given everything in the cinema, so Now he wants to get involved in television. After making so many films, it makes sense that the popular actor wants to face new challenges, and participating in series is a good way to do it.