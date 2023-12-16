The tests showed a second degree injury for the Viola attacker. The stop should last from 45 to 60 days

Ilaria Masini

December 16th – 7.14pm – Florence

The injury is second degree and the feeling is that Nico Gonzalez will be forced to stay out for almost two months, between 45 and 60 days, missing several championship matches and the Italian Super Cup. The hypothesis for recovery could be this: around 30-40 days to put the injury behind us, then return to the group and finally find the right condition to return to the coach's disposal. A very heavy absence for Vincenzo Italiano who loses the player with the most quality, the most decisive and the current top scorer for the Viola.

report medico

—

Late in the afternoon the club announced that “Nico Gonzalez, following the injury suffered in the Conference League match against Ferencvaros, suffered a second-degree injury to the flexor muscles of his right thigh. The player has already started the rehabilitation process and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.” Gonzalez was left on a stretcher, in tears, from the pitch in Budapest on Thursday after being injured in the 17th minute of the first half. In the following hours, number 10 appeared smiling in photos, but with crutches that made people fear the worst. In 2023 he will miss the matches against Verona, Monza and Turin but also those at the beginning of 2024, probably the entire month of January and then return in the first days of February. However, it is too early to be precise about the timing of the recovery because it will also depend on the progress of the situation and the daily reaction of the player himself. In the last period Nico had been managed by the Italian, given the tour de force of the previous months: zero minutes against Salernitana on 3 December, not even called up for Parma in the Italian Cup three days later and only 18' in Rome. Until Thursday's injury.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

bad memories

—

About a year ago, the winger had a second-degree injury to his biceps (that time in the left thigh and not the right as in this case) which caused him to miss the World Cup in Qatar. He was injured during the training camp with his national team in mid-November 2022 and it was necessary to wait until January 7th to see him back on the pitch in the purple shirt, when he came on for the ongoing match against Sassuolo, but not yet as a starter. Without forgetting that already since the previous 30 October 2022, he was not playing due to other physical problems. But then he returned and started to lead the Viola again, as Florence hopes will happen as soon as possible this time too.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED