Hi everyone! It was a particular Sunday: Massimo Tamburini offered me the opportunity to combine the 500 class with the 250 class for once.. That year Bimota made over thirty pieces of this beautiful GP for private individuals, powered by the Aermacchi-HD 250 and 350 two-stroke twin-cylinder. “You race in it and try it for your newspaper” proposed the legendary Tamburini. AND I liked the idea straight away, the 250 was a very nice classvery funny for a pilot, and three years earlier, among the juniors, with a Suzukina 250 I had achieved two first and two second places. Maybe I would have done very well, I thought. Also because the big one Walter Villawho had just won four world titles with the HD 250 and 350 between ’74 and ’76, saw me on a Saturday afternoon and said: “Do you want one of my official engines?”. Walter was a friend, the beacon of our safety battles with the pilots association. Then and there I touched the sky with a finger.

As we know, not all donuts come out with a hole: having mounted the official engine in the evening, my mechanic noticed that the Villa expansions didn’t fit in the Bimota chassis. The fact is that with standard exhausts (and maybe some silentblocks forgotten in the rush) the bike ran poorly and vibrated a lot, too much. At that time, vibrations were a problem for all two-stroke twin cylinders, but in this case I had to give up after three laps of the race: on that blender I couldn’t even see the track, at Piratella I almost killed myself.

Very forgettable race, as far as my result is concerned, but a story that “tickles comparisons” in me. Yesterday it was the vibrations that complicated the pilot’s life, today it is the heat. Yesterday the riders looked around, joked with each other, chatted with the public in the paddock; today they almost don’t do it anymore. Why?

Because they don’t have the time, because the exasperated professionalismcommon to all sports and many aspects of our lives, absorbs all the energy. It is the (bitter) price of progress. The 500 drivers of my time were called Sheene, Lucchinelli, Cecotto, Rougerie; Once they took off their tracksuits, they were jokers who had never sweated in a gym, always ready to play and organize pranks. Today’s MotoGP riders are forced into long briefings and debriefings with suspension and tire engineers and technicians. Hours and hours of mental commitment after hours and hours of physical and mental training with coaches.

Then it’s clear, people like Massimo Tamburini and Walter Villa (or like Sheene and Lucchinelli) aren’t born every year. But be understanding with today’s drivers and admire them as they deserve: they have less fun, work much harder and go very fast, because pushing a racing bike to the limit is always a very difficult thing. It’s an art, which demands immense talent, a lot of commitment and the same exact passion we had yesterday.