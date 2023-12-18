Hi everyone! A few days ago I happened to meet two absolute number ones in our world. Next to each other: Giacomo Agostini, legendary fifteen-time world champion and Lino Dainese founder of the company of the same name. Two world stars, the champion of motorbike racing and the lover of human protection. Two innovators, people capable of seeing beyond the present and imagining the future.

Am I exaggerating? Not at all. Ago was the first true motorcycle professional: the first rider to take great care of his physical fitness and diet by establishing timetables and sacrifices, the first to “cultivate” his motorbike by collecting the notes in his notebooks race by race. Fussy, Mino went so far as to demand that the tape be wrapped around the grips until it was time to leave, so that cleanliness was certified. He was also the first to consider sponsors not as patrons but as equal partners, to grow with. In short, she knew how to look beyond her own times.

Lino Dainese knew how to ask himself questions when the concept of safety did not exist: since the early seventies, when racing claimed a victim almost every Sunday, when we counted over ten thousand deaths a year on Italian roads. Lino wondered how to protect the pilot and then also the common motorcyclist: he evolved leather suits, invented protections starting with the back protector, then also the air.

For years now, solutions created for motorcycling have been used and widespread in skiing, cycling, horse riding. Today, Dainese has been sold, Lino moves forward with his D-Lab: imagining, experimenting and finding solutions also for construction, the military, the elderly, childhood. Precisely in these days he will receive in Rome the “Innovation Awards Award” for his WorkAirwhich is the protection of workers working at heights.

It was nice to see them together and listen to them. They are two always interesting and brilliant people. Many memories and anecdotes, told with the lightness of the greats: the first and historic meeting, Dainese intimidated by the champion; the mutual friend Gino Amisano and his first integral AGV, which Ago tested on the Spa track (with averages over 200 per hour) which was too bulky when the pilot went out of the fairing at the first braking point.

In the 1960s Ago's first leather suitrigorously black and of British production like the helmet and glasses, “weighed just over a kilo”. Was there awareness of the danger? Nopeit was simply thought that motorbike racing had always been like this: very dangerous, you could only take it or leave it.

Lino recalled that many pilots, in the past, looked at innovation with suspicion: at first “Kenny Roberts himself rejected the back protector” and it was a bad fall by Spencer in Kyalami – with a very strong impact of his back against a curb and no damage – that convinced the most sceptical.

The meeting ended with a smile: today Lino Dainese's D-Lab is developing, among others, the device that can save the elderly from the worst consequences of falls at home. “Booked up!” This was the comment, in unison, of Ago and myself…