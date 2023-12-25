Merry Christmas to all! Warm wishes from the Moto.it editorial team and from CRM as a whole! I arrive at the last moment, after the party has already begun, but my editorial has always been published on Mondays and I wanted to respect tradition. Christmas is – or at least should be – a day of joy, but how many enjoy these holidays in peace and health? For the majority of the planet's inhabitants, and for many Italians, a festive Christmas is just a memory or a utopia… Today smiles and tears overlap, this is the bitter truth, but here I still try to see Christmas at its best: of brotherhood, of respect, possibly even of love.

And then the first very special Merry Christmas to that anonymous motorcyclist who, seeing an elderly disabled lady in difficulty, got off the motorbike and started pushing the wheelchair on the crossing to get her to cross the road. Naturally, as if he did this thing every day. And then off with a simple goodbye.

A special Merry Christmas also to Pecco Bagnaia which deserves a long celebration, at least until the first race of 2024; to Jorge Martin who tried right up until the end, giving us a show, and also to Enea Bastianini that he couldn't try and through no fault of his own.

Merry Christmas to all the drivers and another special wish to those in fifth grade Dakar in Saudi Arabia and the fifteenth edition of theAfrica Eco Race in Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal. They are preparing to leave for the double and great adventure, we will consequently live it a bit from home, dreaming of trips and open spaces to cross with our motorbike.

E our heartfelt wishes to all motorcyclists who breathe the same passion as us; whether they drive a 300-kilo grand tourer, a fast, small-displacement single-cylinder or even a scooter, for lack of anything else. To all those who do not give up despite the difficulties, costs, traffic, dangers, motorists with their fingers and eyes on their smartphones. Best wishes to all those motorcyclists who respect the rules and respect others.

Merry Christmas also to those four idiots who posted the now famous video “Let's go and be criminals in Val di Cembra“. They were satisfied: just like identified and reported criminals; there were over two hundred of them running around on motorbikes in traffic at the time, with a great desire to end up in trouble and maybe even in prison. May today's Christmas be a day of family reflection for themhoping that the families have the desire and patience to bring them back to reason…

And again, to close, best wishes to everyone!