Hi everyone! Former Police Chief Franco Gabrielli, a sixty-year-old from Viareggio, has a very respectable CV: he has also been Prefect, Head of Civil Protection, Commissioner for the Costa Concordia emergency. He is highly esteemed. Well, now that the mayor of Milan Sala appointed him as a “safety consultant”, Gabrielli set out to bring the police back onto the streets as citizens ask. But it won’t be easy.

We will follow the story, because the Gabrielli method could become a model for the whole country. You should know that the Local Police has been discussed for years and, after the 1986 reform, another was announced which essentially pushes even further in the direction of the military corps. The Local Police would enter more directly into the national scope of the security sector: equated to the State Police in terms of roles, legal status, qualifications, training, economic treatment, etc.

Gabrielli, however, doesn’t agree and explains his thoughts to the Corriere of last Friday 1 December. First of all: clarity.

“The theme of security and public order – it needs – it is a competence of the State and the local police simply contribute. Instead, issues related to traffic, and I am thinking of the very uncivilized behavior of many citizens, are not the responsibility of the police commissioner or the prefect.” Yes: I’m from the municipality, so that the city does not become a jungle.

“These days – adds Gabrielli – we are discussing the fact that they exist over 300 police officers dealing with judicial police investigations. This makes you think. I realize that the Prosecutor’s Office has every interest in having adequate personnel and that being an investigator is rewarding… but I believe that the Corps must reflect: it is essential to understand what it is doingotherwise we’ll make fun of ourselves.”

The journalist points out that when Mayor Sala announced his intention to to triple the evening and night shifts, the Corps threatened to go on strike. The security manager is clear.

“The most correct attitude is that of the mayor: firm on the objectives but without closure in comparison. There is a need for personnel to go to the streets because this is the request of the citizens. When the mayor made the choice to invest in hiring new agents, and there are 500 more units, these people must be visible”.

We reiterate once again that of course, the traffic police will not be decisive: we also need a change of pace from the citizens, we need respect for the rules (us first), civic and traffic education in schools, press campaigns and much more other. But the policeman must return to the street to underline that the Authority is there, it existshe did not abdicate, he did not abandon the city.

What to say? Best wishes, Gabrielli! We will follow the matter carefully because it seems decisive to us: the former Chief of Police, therefore a person who knows the topic of national security very well, would like the Local Police also continued to deal with order in the citiesin the neighborhoods and in the streets, like in the past.