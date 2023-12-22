Are you currently playing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Smash Bros inspired game? Here we get more information after its debut on Nintendo Switch.

This time, after knowing its additional contents, the arrival of update 1.4. For now it does not have a date, but it has already been confirmed that it will be the most important in terms of adjustments to the title.

We leave you with the most notable news:

NUEVO

Added team attack to rulesets. Steal Stock mode added to team battles. You can steal your teammates' stocks when you run out of stock. Stock Pool added in team battles. All teammates share a set of actions; If any player dies in the last action, the game ends.

GENERAL

Competitive players can no longer ban players in competitive rooms. Fixed time mode ending at 1 instead of 0. Fixed an issue where CPUs would get stuck on the border in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

CAMPAÑA

Fixed bug that caused some bosses to die with half health. Fixed an off-screen indicator for arena mobs. Fixed bosses ending in phase change when continuing a race in progress from the main menu. Fixed an NPC upgrade category icon in the campaign. Fixed new interaction indicator not working correctly at first. Fixed idle animation for Clockwork and Vlad Plasmius in the center. Fixed CPUs starting on the wrong difficulty when training with Splinter in the center.

Remember that these changes are intended to balance the game and improve the overall experience of players. You can find the full patch notes, including minor adjustments to each playable character, on the official website.

Remember that this game inspired by Smash Bros was confirmed for November 3, 2023 and was then delayed until November 7. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you face off the largest and best roster of fighters to date, including new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, the Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron and many more! Choose your favorite fighters, master their unique moves, and use powerful new Supers to deliver the ultimate blow with your friends or through a unique roguelike campaign.

