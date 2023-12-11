Valentino Rossi’s 2023 ends as it began, i.e. with a podium, the first aboard the BMW and the second as a four-wheel driver.

At the Gulf 12h the ‘Doctor’ was the author of a truly consistent performance at the wheel of the M4 #46 that Team WRT entered for him, Nick Yelloly and Dries Vanthoor.

The year started with third place overall – and second in class – at the 24h of Dubai; apparently the Middle East is a land of conquest of trophies for the driver from Tavullia, who achieved a beautiful second place in Abu Dhabi at the end of a race that was only decided in the final stages.

Thanks to an excellent strategy brought by the Belgian team during the last neutralization, with 4 hours left to go, the BMW #46 jumped into the lead ahead of the Mercedes, thus cultivating the hope of success.

Unfortunately, at the driver change stop in the ninth hour, the car’s pedals got stuck and failed to go into place when Rossi got out, losing precious seconds which allowed the #99 GruppeM AMG to get back to the front and win .

The performance of Yelloly and Vanthoor was spirited, as they were the ones indicated to attack and set the best times, while Valentino did nothing wrong in his task, maintaining his own pace and doing everything possible to keep his rivals behind, especially when found himself leader again, a phase in which he managed the restart very well and took a good pace without being approached, making the most of the free track in front of him while the others fought behind him with lapping.

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Dries Vanthoor, Nick Yelloly

“In the end it was a great weekend for us, the goal was to get on the podium and we were very strong and fast, doing an almost perfect race”, said the Pesaro champion once he crossed the finish line, regretting the little problem that he lost time, lost the lead and forced his Yelloly/Vanthoor colleagues to ride in an uncomfortable position at the end.

“We could have even won and been first, in the end we are a bit disappointed because we felt the taste of victory, but we had a problem with the pedals and we lost crucial seconds at the pit stop.”

“It’s a real shame, because in the end we lost 12″ and so it would have been a fantastic battle until the last lap.”

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Dries Vanthoor, Nick Yelloly

This time his faithful teammate Maxime Martin, to whom Rossi sent greetings live from the Yas Marina pits, was not there, but even with his new colleagues he was very consistent and had fun.

“Anyway, it’s fantastic, the car was very strong, the team work was as always very good and I had a lot of fun racing with Dries and Nick.”

“It’s fantastic to end the season with a podium, the sixth in 2023; I’m therefore very happy with how the year went and the improvements made.”

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Dries Vanthoor, Nick Yelloly

Vanthoor also has a bit of bitterness, as he could have still tried to win the drivers’ title: “In the end we finished second, but I think we can be satisfied with the result considering we started fourth. We had a good weekend and Our car was really good.”

“From this point of view we can be very satisfied, I must say. It’s just a shame to finish in second place missing first place by just 12″, but I gave everything in my double stint, I think I’ve never given so much , so I can be happy.”

Yelloly adds: “After a long 12 Hour race we managed to finish second, we can be very satisfied. It was a fantastic, long and hard-fought race, a pleasure to work with Team WRT for the first time with our M4 GT3 and also with Vale, a true legend, as well as Dries, also a great one. Everyone did a great job throughout the race and the fact that we got on the podium is obviously very positive for all of us.”

Photo by: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Dries Vanthoor, Nick Yelloly

Vincent Vosse, Team Principal of WRT, comments: “Naturally, when you enter a race, the goal is to win; we don’t see it any other way. We came close with the #46. Finishing a 12-hour race 12″ behind the leader, after having had a technical problem with the car during the pit stop, losing around 15″, it’s a bit bittersweet, but in the end we had a good race.”

“Unfortunately, the #32 had an exhaust problem that cost us a few laps and we weren’t able to recover. We did our job, finishing second among the manufacturers and finishing the race second isn’t exactly what we like, but this It will make us stronger for next year.”