Recently, Pokémon Go accidentally released Kyurem Negro y Kyurem Blanco. Some players could catch them before Niantic fixed the bug, and for that reason they will receive a compensation. These Pokémon were very powerful and had impressive statistics, which is why the developer will compensate the affected players.

Niantic is even removing any trace of these fusion Pokémon, even if the players had used Stardust to boost their power or teach them new attacks. As compensation, Niantic is giving out a large amount of Stardust, as well as Kyurem candies and other minor rewards.

An X user shared a post possibly revealing the items affected players received. Although not confirmed, they appear to include 250 Kyurem Candies, 250,000 Stardust and 5 Lucky Eggs. In a post shared on X by Niantic Support, the company explained that Black Kyurem and White Kyurem appeared early due to a “incorrect configuration” and revealed that they would be eliminated.

Trainers, Black Kyurem and White Kyurem appeared as a GO Battle League encounter reward due to a misconfiguration and will be removed. We will be reaching out to the Trainers who were recently affected by this and provide in-game compensation as a token of our apology. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) December 21, 2023

There is a strong current of negative opinions among fans regarding what Niantic should do with the Black Kyurem and White Kyurem problem. In the same Niantic publication you can see messages like the following:

“Why should you always choose the wrong way to handle things when you make a mistake? It's kind of a joke at this point. “The decision makers should be fired.”

“It shouldn't be reversed, your mistake. Let them keep what they earned.”

“Let them reverse them, but as long as they compensate.”

Hopefully players will see the full official release of Kyurem Negro y Kyurem Blanco soon, and that the players involved in this incident can make the most of their Kyurem Candies.

