The AI ​​has surprised us again by showing us a cyberpunk version of this popular Demon Slayer character.

Nezuko is one of the most beloved characters in Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular mangas of recent years and a benchmark in the Shonen genre. Behind a work that is capable of generating so much notoriety, there could not be missing characters full of charisma who have become in some cases small manga icons.

Nezuko is probably the most recognizable Demon Slayer character between own and strangers. And the brave sister of Tanjiro, our main protagonist, has every reason to have won the hearts of the fans of this action manga. Nezuko is also the frequent protagonist of fanarts as incredible as those of @cyberbunj.aian artist who has dared to illustrate the young Kamado in the purest cyberpunk style.

A new way to see this incredible Demon Slayer character

As indicated on his Instagram profile, @cyberbunj.ai is an artist who has a predilection for fantasy, post-apocalyptic scenarios and, as he has demonstrated with his illustrations of Nezuko Kamado, the cyberpunk aesthetic:

While is true that part of the essence of the character is still present in each of the illustrations, the result is even more striking if we take into account the great contrast between the marked oriental aesthetic that accompanies the characters and settings of Gotouge's work and the futuristic appearance that Nezuko has in each of the images, giving us a particularly interesting version of the character.

It is possible that what draws the most attention in these illustrations is the decision to give the character as the main weapon some laser swords that are quickly reminiscent of those seen in Star Warsmaking us wonder what Nezuko would be like if she were a demon hunter like her brother Tanjiro or her friends Zenitsu and Inosuke.

Demon Slayer was present in 2023 with a third season in charge of adapting the arc that takes place in the Blacksmiths' Village, which once again showed us how important and useful Nezuko is as an ally. The Kamado did not hesitate to deal with Hantengu clonesone of the 6 Upper Demonic Moons of Muzan Kibutsuji and a demon who was able to put our heroes in serious trouble.

