Malaysia is a global powerhouse in cutting-edge integrated circuit packaging and verification. At the end of last August we had the opportunity to see it first-hand because Intel invited us to visit the chip factories it has in this Southeast Asian country. These plants reside in Penang and Kulim, two exotic and beautiful cities located north of Kuala Lumpur, and are specialized in silicon wafer processing which come from Intel factories in Israel and Ireland.

One of them, known as KMDSDP (Kulim Die Sort Die Prep), is responsible for handling the 300 mm wafers with the purpose of extracting each of the chips so that they can later be verified and packaged. This plant is also responsible for evaluating the quality and performance of each processor. The other factory is known as SIMS (System Integration and Manufacturing Services) and is responsible for designing and manufacturing the test equipment and chip verification boards used by Intel in all of its factories.

Malaysia is a very attractive country not only for Intel and other American semiconductor manufacturers; It is also true for chip companies in China and Taiwan. Its attractiveness lies in four fundamental pillars: it has a stable supply chain, notable technological development, it makes available to these companies very qualified staff and its production costs are moderate. For integrated circuit manufacturers, a country with these characteristics is a safe bet.

Malaysia is chip packaging heaven

When we talk about packaging in this context we are not describing the introduction of chips into boxes so that they can be distributed. In reality it is a much more complex process from a technological point of view. Broadly speaking, packaging plants are responsible for extracting chips from wafers; to verify its electrical and structural integrity; to identify any deficiencies in the area of ​​reliability or irregularities in its performance; and, finally, placing each of the chips on the substrate to seal it and house a heat sink known in English as IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader) on it.

Many Chinese chipmakers are diverting packaging to Malaysia to protect themselves from the uncertainty that has triggered tensions between the US and China.

Intel has been present in Malaysia since 1972, and during the more than five decades that have passed since then its infrastructure in this Asian country has not stopped growing. Their model has worked so well that other large companies in the semiconductor industry they have adopted it. One of them is the Chinese giant Huatian Technology, and, according to the South China Morning Post, many other Chinese integrated circuit manufacturers are diverting the packaging of their chips to Malaysia to protect themselves from the uncertainty that has triggered tension between the US and China.

At the moment, the processing in Malaysia of semiconductors manufactured by Chinese companies does not conflict with the sanctions imposed by the US on China, so in the short and medium term this activity seems to be assured. However, this is not all. According to DigiTimes Asia, several Taiwanese IC manufacturers (presumably including TSMC and UMC) are also developing their infrastructure in Malaysia to protect themselves from the instability that has led to tension between China and Taiwan. In all likelihood, we will soon be talking about Malaysia and its crucial role in the global semiconductor industry again.

