Newey, who turns 65 on Boxing Day, has been credited with making an essential contribution to turning Red Bull into a winning team, despite being uncompetitive before his arrival in 2006.

He initially made his name in F1 with his first role as technical director at Leyton House, before moving to Williams and then McLaren, designing cars which won a total of six constructors' titles and six drivers' titles.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner then snatched it from McLaren, and Newey-designed Red Bull cars made the leap in quality in the blower diffuser era between 2010 and 2013, and again after introduction of ground effect cars in 2022.

Although Newey has been less involved in the day-to-day design work than in the past, given the opportunity to pursue other projects, he continues to be a key asset and has explained that he has no intention of leaving F1 after signing a new contract at the start of the year.

“Absolutely,” he replied when Motorsport.com asked him if he still enjoys being part of Red Bull. “When I joined Williams and McLaren, they were two great teams who had won races and championships long before I arrived. So, there was very little that could be done from an infrastructure point of view, we were just hoping to bring some ' experience from a design point of view.”

“Instead, and this is exactly why I joined Red Bull, it was a bit of a risk to my career at the time, but I just wanted to get back involved in the development of the team from the start.”

Newey on the pitwall in 2006, his first season with Red Bull

“In that sense, having been involved from the beginning with Christian and Helmut (Marko) and how we developed the team, why would I abandon all this?”

Newey says the 2014 season, when Mercedes became the dominant force with its new turbo-hybrid engines while Red Bull was “stuck” with Renault's uncompetitive power units, was the only time he considered leaving.

“The only time I came close was in 2014 and for completely different reasons,” he explained. “Quite simply, at that moment we had a power unit that wasn't working, which obviously can happen.”

“It's just that there didn't seem to be a great desire to change things on the part of the manufacturer and on the part of the guys in the factory. So, we find ourselves in a bit of a depressing position: as we all know, to win championships you have to have the three key factors: driver, chassis and engine. And if one of these is weak, you can't win.”

