Suara.com – Week 14 of the 2023/2024 Premier League big match presents the big match Newcastle United vs Manchester United. Newcastle will host Manchester United at St James Park Stadium, Sunday (3/12) early this morning at 03:00 WIB.

Currently, Newcastle United and Manchester United are competing fiercely in the Premier League standings.

Newcastle is now in seventh place in the Premier League standings with 23 points from the 13 matches played.

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe. (AFP)

Newcastle is only one point away from Manchester United who are in sixth place in the standings.

Both teams both picked up draws in their appearances in the Champions League in midweek.

Newcastle drew 1-1 with hosts Paris Saint-Germain in France, while Manchester United threw away a lead and had to settle for a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in Turkey.

Meanwhile, in their last appearance in the Premier League, Newcastle destroyed Chelsea with a landslide score of 4-1 at St James Park.

For the same amount of money, Manchester United also won with a three goal margin away to Everton headquarters. The Red Devils won 3-0.

Manchester United winger, Alejandro Garnacho. (Paul ELLIS / AFP)

The two teams have previously met once in the 2023/2024 season. In early November, Manchester United were humiliated by Newcastle 0-3 at home at Old Trafford in the last 16 match of the English League Cup.

Meanwhile, for the last meeting at St James Park, Newcastle also won 2-0 over Manchester United in last season’s Premier League match on April 2 2023.

This victory was a sweet response after at the end of February 2023, Newcastle were defeated by Manchester United 0-2 in the English League Cup final which was held at Wembley.

You can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester United match in the 2023/2024 Premier League live streaming by clicking the link following.

Coach Comments:

“The players performed extraordinary against PSG (in the midweek Champions League), they showed a great game even though we failed to win. We have to show the same standard against Manchester United” – Eddie Howe, Newcastle United manager.

“I take full responsibility for the bad results against Galatasaray (Manchester United were on the verge of being eliminated in the Champions League group stage). However, we also showed good progress, especially the front line which managed to score three goals. This is our capital for the match against Newcastle ” – Erik ten Hag, Manchester United coach.

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag. (Yasin Akgul / AFP)

Forecast Lineup:

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Delivery; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isaac, Gordon.

Coach: Eddie Howe (England)

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Grenache, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Coach: Erik ten Hag (Netherlands)

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Facts:

1. Newcastle United have only lost once in the last nine matches in the Premier League (W6, D2).

2. Newcastle United have only conceded one goal in their last five home games in the Premier League.

3. Newcastle swept their last five home matches in the Premier League with wins: 1-0 vs Brentford, 2-0 vs Burnley, 4-0 vs Crystal Palace, 1-0 vs Arsenal, 4-1 vs Chelsea.

4. Manchester United has always won without conceding in its last 3 matches in the Premier League.

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes (center). (ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

5. Manchester United have only conceded a total of one goal in their last four away matches in the Premier League.

6. Manchester United won their last four away games in the Premier League: 1-0 vs Burnley, 2-1 vs Sheffield United, 1-0 vs Fulham, 3-0 vs Everton.

Head to Head Newcastle United vs Manchester United:

Nov 1, 2023: Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

Apr 2, 2023: Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd

Feb 26, 2023: Man Utd 2-0 Newcastle

Oct 16, 2022: Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

Dec 27, 2021: Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd

Newcastle United Recent Performance:

PSG 1-1 Newcastle

Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea

Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle

Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle

Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

Manchester United Recent Performance:

Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd

Everton 0-3 Man Utd

Man Utd 1-0 Luton

Copenhagen 4-3 Man Utd

Fulham 0-1 Man Utd

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

Score Prediction:

Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United