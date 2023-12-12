The Dutchman refereed the Rossoneri against Chelsea and Liverpool. For him several matches against Italian teams, from Inter to Roma

The referee has been chosen for Newcastle-Milan: the inside or outside challenge will be in the hands of Danny Makkelie, Dutch, 40 years old, someone who doesn’t bring much good to the Rossoneri. Makkiele has already managed Milan on two occasions, both in the Champions League, against Chelsea (2022-23) and Liverpool (21-22). In both cases, Pioli’s team ended with a defeat.

He has also refereed Inter five times in his career, including the Europa League final lost to Sevilla in 2020. The balance sheet says three wins and two defeats. Makkelie also managed Juventus three times, the Italian national team three more times and Roma twice.