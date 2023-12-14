Loneliness in older people is an increasingly present reality that arouses interest and attention in some cities around the world. The increase in life expectancynew social dynamics, among many other factors, deepen this phenomenon that attempts to be addressed by families, governments and organizations, although not all strategies are similar.

There are intervention programs, for example, that have human presence as their main axis and favor the creation of community networks and the development of social activities. But there are also other types of programs that, favored by advances in artificial intelligence (AI), put technology in the foreground. New York has been developing one of these.

A companion robot to address loneliness

Researchers have been studying loneliness in older people for years with the aim of better understanding it and providing solutions. In it hyperconnected world Where we live there are specialists who believe that ChatGPT can become a convenient virtual companion for many people. And a more advanced system?

New York has companion robots called ElliQ that are already present in more than 800 homes. They have been distributed by the State Office for the Elderly (NYSOFA) and, in principle, the results of the program have convinced those responsible for it to be on the right path.

“The data speaks for itself, and the stories we are hearing from case managers and clients across the state They have been nothing short of amazing.” says the director of NYSOFA, who is eager for the program to continue growing, according to a press release. “We had high hopes for the effectiveness of ElliQ,” he says.





But what is new about this system that apparently helps in cases of loneliness among older people? Let's see. The manufacturer points out on its website that ElliQ is a device designed after years of research to offer long-term relationships with users, projecting empathy, commitment and trust.

As we can see, the device consists of a robotic part similar to a small lamp that can rotate and light up in different ways. It also has a speaker, cameras and a screen. The assistant, powered by AI algorithms, promises to chat with older adults, reminding them to take medications or routinely measure their blood pressure.





Intuition Robotics, the firm behind the device, says that ElliQ has proactive behavior (it can start a conversation by asking, for example, how the older adult is doing). It also understands the context (it can recommend starting a video call with family members at a certain time) and is fed with a data-driven behavioral predictive model.

This last point makes us ask about Intuition Robotics' privacy practices. The firm assures that it takes user privacy “very seriously,” although collects data from various categories and even notes that it may share “personal information” with third-party service providers and business partners.

A study conducted outside the orbit of NYSOFA and Intuition Robotics that evaluated the device's performance in 16 adults, as Ars Technica notes, gave mixed results. Some people felt that ElliQ was really staying with them and helping them with the feeling of loneliness while others called it intrusive and annoying.

Imágenes: JD Mason | Intuition Robotics

In Xataka: Elon Musk shows the world Tesla's new humanoid robot. This is the Optimus Gen 2