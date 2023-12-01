New York it is known as the “city that never sleeps”. And also for this reason smog and traffic proliferate. However, a new one could arrive by 2024 new measure to limit air pollution levelsthat is, one tax for those driving in Manhattanthe business and shopping district.

New York, new tax for those traveling in Manhattan: here’s how much the ‘Big Apple’ could earn from it

The inhabitants of New York were already quite prepared for a decisive intervention by the authorities regarding city traffic and the reduction of pollution. The news of the last few hours is the “Congestion Pricing“, or the first system to tax traffic in the city centerin particular for those who decide to cross the neighborhood of Manhattan.

The draft document talks about a base toll of $15 (more or less 14 euros) to enter Manhattan under 60th Street. Again according to anticipations, the tax should be applied from 5am to 9pm on weekdays and from 9am to 9pm on weekends and could bear fruit every year almost a billion dollars, to then invest in the city’s powerful public transport network. Currently, it appears that not even public employees who drive private vehicles to work will be exempt from the $15 fee: therefore also the police and firefighters of New Yorkfor example, they will have to pay.

New York, here are the rates for other vehicles: after 9pm there is a discount for all motorists

As for other vehicles, the expected fares (calculated based on the engine capacity of the vehicles and the time of circulation) to enter Manhattan are: small trucks ($24), large trucks ($36), taxis (additional charge of $1.25 per ride), rental vehicles (additional charge of $2.50 per ride), tour buses ($36), and buses charter ($24). All drivers will receive one 75% discount if they enter the Central Business District after 9pm, paying ‘only’ $3.50.

Motorists who attraversano i tunnel Holland, Lincoln, Queens-Midtown o Brooklyn Battery during the day they would receive one $5 discount compared to the $15 fee. Expected small discounts also for other vehicles who decide to cross the tunnels: motorcycles ($2.50), small trucks ($12), large trucks ($20).

Congestion Pricing, the authorities are still examining requests for exemption: the decision made on who must go to hospital is controversial

The project – which represents a unique for the United States with the city of New York potentially leading the way in similar projects – it should come into force in spring 2024. However, the authorities are still carefully examining the Requests to waive the $15 fee received so far. Having said that no public employee will receive discounts on the basic rate (policemen, firefighters, teachers, judges), the decision taken on the people who are sick and forced to often go to hospital. Right now there is no exemption not even for them.

New York is also preparing to increase tree cover: a 30% increase expected by 2035

The American metropolis is preparing to plant approximately 250,000 new trees by 2035. In fact, last month the City Council approved the project which provides for a increase in tree cover by 30% compared to the current 22%. More trees means greater psycho-physical well-being for people, a cooler climate and fewer victims linked to the urban heat island effect which increases the perceived temperature.

This phenomenon has been proven to be much more widespread in poor neighborhoods and in those where communities of color live: according to the American Forests’ Tree Equity Score, the latter have on average the 33% less tree canopy than predominantly white areas. In the long run, these disparities risk becoming deadly. According to 2022 data, Black New Yorkers have approximately twice as likely as white residents to die from heat exposure.