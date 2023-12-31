New Year's Eve: Putin to the nation, no one will stop Russia

In his traditional televised New Year's speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured his compatriots that “there is no force capable of stopping progress” of the country. Putin congratulated those fighting in Ukraine, calling them “heroes”.

Putin praised the Russian military and called for “unity” in an unusually short speech in which he did not explicitly mention the conflict in Ukraine. In stark contrast to last year, when the Kremlin chief was flanked by uniformed soldiers, Putin described 2024 as “the year of the family.”

“We have repeatedly demonstrated that we are capable of solving the most difficult tasks and that we will never back down, because there is no force that can divide us,” Putin said in the speech broadcast on state TV. “To all those who serve on the front lines of the fight for truth and justice,” Putin said, “you are our heroes. Our hearts go out to you. We are proud of you, we admire your courage. “.

The televised New Year's address, continuing a tradition started by Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, is a holiday staple in Russia, seen in millions of households. It airs just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones and is usually a summary of the past year's events and wishes for the year ahead.

