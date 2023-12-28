Traffic forecasts for New Year's Eve 2024 departures. Here's when it's best to leave to avoid slowdowns and traffic jams

December 28, 2023

After the Christmas exodus arrives New Year's and with it all departures for the long-awaited holidays.

As every year will be millions Italians who will travel by their own means using the Italian road and motorway network. Heavy traffic expected in the next few days. Here are the routes at risk and the particularly critical dates.

Traffic increasing from Friday 29 December



In anticipation of the holidays related to New Year 2024and anticipate an increase in vehicle flows across the entire Italian road network. A peak in traffic is also expected for the next weekend – which coincides with the end-of-year 2023 and beginning of 2024 holidays, especially in the afternoon of Friday 29 December 2023 and for the whole day of Saturday 30 December 2023with a subsequent intensification in the afternoon of Monday 1 January 2024.

According to Autostrade per l'Italia forecasts, the most critical day is scheduled for Saturday 30 December, with a considerable movement of motorists towards mountain resorts and cities of art. The most problematic time slots are concentrated between 4.00 pm and 8.00 pm, the moment in which the peak of traffic leaving the large cities will occur. Heavy traffic is also expected for Monday 1 and Tuesday 2 January 2024, but in opposite directions, with the return of holidaymakers.

Winter on a motorbike: let's face it the right way

The situation on the highways



Traffic jams and slowdowns will be possible on the entire Italian road and motorway network, however the motorways most subject to blockages are reported:

A1 Milan-Naples

A2 Salerno-Reggio Calabria

A5 Turin-Mont Blanc

A8 Milan-Lakes

A14 Bologna-Taranto

A22 Modena-Brenner

A24 Rome-Teramo

To ensure the safety of road users on all risky routes, including the Grande Raccordo Anulare in Rome and the SS36 of Lake Como and Spluga in Milanwill be constantly monitored by Motorways for Italywhich will provide real-time updates on traffic status through various communication channels, such as the website, social media, radio and variable message information panels.

In case a motorcycle trip is among your plans we recommend you read our guides on how to face the winter on a motorbike, they will be very useful. You can find them at this link!