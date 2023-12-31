New Year's Eve '24, dinner victim of price increases. Here's how much you will spend at the table

After the rush for last-minute gifts, the last-minute rush has officially begun expense for the New Year's Eve dinner. A tradition which, however, has not remained immune to price increases which characterized food (and not only) throughout 2023.

In fact, they will be destined for the table 98 euros on average per family, a slight increase compared to last year (+2%). This is what emerges from a Coldiretti/Ixe' survey in view of the New Year for which it is expected that almost nine out of ten Italians (87%) will spend it in their own homes or those of relatives and friends, while the others will divide themselves mainly between restaurants and pizzerias where 4.6 million people are expected plus over 350 thousand presences on farm holidays according to estimates by Terranostra and Campagna Amica.

If a majority of 34% will limit spending to within 50 euros per family – explains Coldiretti – another 23% will travel between 50 and 100 euros and 20% will reach up to 150. There is no shortage of those who will go up to 200 euros (7%), chi even 300 (8%) and 2% that will go further.

But even at a territorial level there are significant differences, with the inhabitants of the Islands spending almost double compared to residents in central Italy (141 euros against 76 euros), while in the South the budget will be 130 euros, compared to 80 euros in the North East and 84 in the North West, according to Coldiretti which highlights how the differences in the average number of family members per region also have an impact. The dinner tables are extended this year to an average of 7 people and sparkling wine – underlines Coldiretti – it is confirmed as the must-have product for almost nine out of ten Italians (89%), but is surprisingly closely followed by lentils present in 85% of menus, perhaps also because they are called to bring good luck according to ancient beliefs.

Among the best known are those of Castelluccio di Norcia PGI, but also those included in the list of traditional national specialties such as the lentils of S. Stefano di Sessanio (Abruzzo), of Valle agricultural (Campania), of Onano, Rascino and Ventotene (Lazio ), Molisane (Molise), Altamura (Puglia), Villalba, Leonforte, Ustica and Pantelleria (Sicily) or Umbrian such as those of Colfiorito. Not only lentils are among the lucky dishes at the end of the year – Coldiretti continues – there are also grapes present in 56% of tables. Twelve must be eaten, one for each month of the year. And pomegranates are also a good omen, a symbol of shelter and protection from the problems that the new year could bring.

The interest in lentils is accompanied by the revival of cotechino and zampone present on 70% of tables. It is estimated that around 4 million kilos of cotechino and zamponi were served, with a clear preference for the former. During the end-of-year holidays – specifies Coldiretti – approximately 90% of the total national production is made to disappear from the tables, which is largely certified as Cotechino and Zampone di Modena PGI, recognizable by the characteristic logo with yellow and blue concentric circles with stars of the European Union, but there is also an appreciable demand for artisanal cotechino and zamponi, perhaps purchased directly from farmers, on the farm, in the markets or in the shops of Campagna Amica.

The presence of national fish is strong on holiday tables starting from anchovies, clams, sole, red mullet, eel, capitone and cuttlefish but – underlines Coldiretti Impresa Pesca – 65% of Italians will taste salmon arrived from abroad, 9% will allow themselves oysters and 5% thick caviar of national production. The general trend is therefore to favor a tricolor menu often from zero kilometers with local traditions as protagonists from the appetizer to the dessert according to Coldiretti/Ixe'.

