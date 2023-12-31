No “mandatory” to barrels and fireworks to celebrate New Year's Eve with children. “I have always been defined as a 'liberal' pediatrician but on this I have always been intransigent in advising against and banning them. There are no safe fireworks, even those permitted by law are a risk, remember that the stars reach a temperature of 300 degrees centigrade “. This is the recommendation of pediatrician Italo Farnetani, full professor at the Ludes University-United Campus of Malta, in view of the New Year celebrations with the inevitable bangs, despite the ordinances that prohibit them in many municipalities.

“Fireworks are dangerous for everyone, but especially for children – underlines Farnetani to Adnkronos Salute – first of all because having a smaller stature than adults, and therefore closer to the ground, they can be hit more easily when, for example firecrackers fall to the ground, even worse if they are defective and remain unexploded or partially burned.”

For the pediatrician, “the problem of the different heights between children and adults is an underestimated element. If adults handle the barrels, they tend to look at 'human height', often ignoring or not giving due consideration to the presence of children”. Thus, children are often victims of accidents during the holidays. “Especially on New Year's Eve the highest percentages of accidents occur – explains Farnetani – particularly in males after four years of age, because they tend to want to explore the environment but have less experience and reasoning ability. They are curious, but do not evaluate the risk is good: the first advice I give is to not use fireworks, the second is to never do so, but particularly in the presence of children. The euphoria facilitated by alcohol or the spirit of celebration could decrease the necessary attention from adults”.