New Year 2024 is approaching. After a Christmas that was certainly very mild for the period, with temperatures above the seasonal average, in view of New Year's Eve something could change. According to current projections, in fact, one partial meteorological change it is possible starting from Sunday 31 December.

New Year's Eve 2024: what will be the weather conditions for New Year's Eve and the first day of the new year?

The weather forecast for New Year's Eve 2024 is still very uncertain. Until a few days ago, a cold outbreak seemed possible but the latest updates have not confirmed it. According to current data, a partial weather change is expected for Sunday 31 December, New Year's Eve.

A disturbance, with its most active part transiting beyond the Alps, should touch Italy with one possible short phase of precipitation mostly in the northern regions and those on the Tyrrhenian side. They cannot be ruled out some snowfall in the Alps. As regards temperatures, a limited decline in the North While in the Centre-South the climate should remain mild.

Generally speaking, therefore, a New Year's Eve is anything but cold. Il first day of 2024 it looks cloudy across much of the country and with some scattered rain in the North and in the Tyrrhenian sector. They could intensify southerly winds to the Centre-South. From a thermal point of view, a slight increase in maximum temperatures could occur in the Adriatic regions.