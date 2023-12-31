Actress Silvia Pinal wants to have a paella for dinner on New Year's Eve, but this craving will have to wait, because her release from the hospital was not possible this Saturday, and if this moment comes today it won't be possible either, because she has to rest and the meetings to she are cancelled, for the moment.

“There won't be dinner, in fact the house is very cold and, if her daughters want to go eat there, she will have her food to accompany her,” explained Efigenia Ramos, Silvia Pinal's personal assistant.

Efigenia shared that the Mexican film diva has been in a very good mood, joking and eating very well, even though she has a soft diet (porridge), and spends time watching television.

Dr. Daniel Sierra, Silvia Pinal's carer, explained that to discharge a patient like her, three factors must be successfully developed:

“The most important thing is that it tolerates an oral route, that it has a good state of hydration, that it eats well so that it has a good caloric intake.because if not, we are going to return to the point that brought us here,” the doctor explained yesterday.

Dr. Sierra added that next is a good pulmonary rehabilitationwhich is what has been most difficult for Silvia Pinal, but it is very important that it is followed to the letter in order to have efficient management of the expulsion of secretions, since this will allow oxygenation to be preserved. .

Finally, physical rehabilitationso that the patient has muscle strength and is not lying down all the time, she can change position and avoid ulcers, but above all so that she has respiratory strength.

“We have to fulfill these three pillars so that we consider that his return home is safe and effective. We are already in the final stretch of this rehabilitation and, if things go as they are now, we can consider that the return can be safe,” he explained. the doctor

But he stressed that, upon being discharged, Pinal will have to continue her rehabilitation at home, in an environment where she feels more comfortable.

“At home we have everything, in some way we have taken things over the years, we have an oxygen concentrator, even the phlegm aspirator, which the doctor recommended so that this does not happen to us again, and two nurses will be there as always in your care,” commented Efigenia.

For now, the possibility is already being handled that next winter the actress will be taken to her home in Acapulco, which did not suffer much damage from Hurricane Otis.

“Meanwhile, we are going to condition his house (in Pedregal) so that it is warmer, because that is his environment, he likes his house.”

