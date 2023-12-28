If you have doubts about the opening of banks on January 1, day of New Yearhere we have the answer for you.

As established by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV)there are holidays when banks do not provide service, so precautions must be taken if procedures have to be carried out at a banking institution.

This is the case of the next January 1, 2024, when all banks will be closed and only branches located inside shopping centers and supermarkets will provide service, which will open to the public that day, during traditional hours.

Likewise, banking clients have at their disposal more than 61 thousand ATMs and 50 thousand banking correspondents; as well as digital, electronic and telephone banking, which operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For customers who wish to carry out an urgent procedure, the ATMs of all banks in any branch they will remain open 24 hours a day.

Holidays 2024: What days are banks not open in Mexico?

The National Banking and Securities Commission published in the Official Gazette of the Federation those days when banking institutions must close and suspend operations during 2024.

January 1st. The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5. The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21. On April 6 and 7. May 1st. On September 16. On November 2 and the third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20. On December 12 and 25. Saturdays and Sundays.

