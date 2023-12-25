It is estimated that 3 out of every 4 workers, that is, 75% want a new job in 2024, which represents an increase of 22% compared to last year's survey.

The survey is traditionally conducted by OCCone of the main online job boards in Mexico.

Likewise, 21% assured that I could listen to proposals2% responded no because they like the job they have and another 2% said they would like to, but will not do it.

When asked how they rate their employment situation in 2023 compared to the previous year, 38% thought that it was better than in 2022, for 33% their employment situation was exactly the same as a year ago, while 29% rated it as worse than last year, 7% less than last year.

The 38% who said their employment situation was better this year cited the following reasons: 35% obtained a better job; 27% received a salary increase; 24% were unemployed and found work; 20% managed to balance their work with their personal life; 17% remained updated and in constant training.

Additionally, 14% received more and better benefits; 11% returned to work in person; 11% got a promotion; 10% improved their situation by working at home; and 8% had more vacation days.

On the other hand, regarding the particular reasons for the improvement, 17% attribute it to their leadership skills with their team; 15% to training with which he was able to acquire new skills; 14% by becoming more committed to their professional career and the company; 13% because they focused on searching and finding a better job opportunity; 10% improved their skills and abilities; 10% said it was because of resilience, since they knew how to make the best of the situation.

Of the group that considers that their employment situation remained the same as last year, the main reasons were the following: 59% said it was because their company did not present growth opportunities; 15% commented that they did not have the training they would have liked; 10% did not look for better job alternatives; and 5% because he is in his comfort zone, without making his own decisions.

Of the segment that stated their situation was worse this year, the reasons were the following: 23% said that it was due to lack of opportunities; 14% because there is bad leadership in their company; 10% due to lack of decision to look for better job opportunities; 8% attribute it to the toxic work environment in their workplace; and 5% because they have a work day of 12 hours or more.

Finally, half of the participants in the survey said that 2023 has been balanced in their work and personal life, 15% considered it very balanced, while 34% say it has been unbalanced.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions