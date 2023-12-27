He arrived New Year and with it, a large number of expenditures and payments that must be made at the beginning of the year such as property taxes, water, vehicle verification, fines, among others.

To better face the famous “January slope” here we present a series of recommendations.

Nora Ampudia, professor at the Universidad Panamericana, advises avoid debt, reduce spending as much as possible and be very aware of our spending capacity.

“Don't think that the credit card is additional income, it is not, it is additional debt. What people normally do is add credit card payments to their income, so you have to be aware of that,” he commented.

He explained that you should start with the most pressing debts, those that are generating the most interest.

In addition, he said that spending should focus on priorities and basic needs.

“You have to eliminate the cost of ant, coffee, chips, gum, even tips because it can represent more than 10 percent of the expense”he added.

Additionally, he said that a strategy of comparing prices should be carried out, especially in large purchases.

“Before going out, locate the prices of the products in different establishments on the Internet and go with the list previously made exclusively to what you are going to, because then people say 'I'm going to this establishment to buy socks' and leave with other things,” he commented. .

The financial specialist explains that For many families, the January slope could extend all yearbut everything will depend on how they spent the holidays and the savings they made.

“That will depend on how they prepared, how long the January slope takes depends on how they manage their income and expenses,” he concluded.

