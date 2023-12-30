We are one day away from the end of 2023 and the arrival of the New Year 2024, but even with the celebration, an idea begins to wander in the heads of many, something that directly impacts your pockets and here we tell you.

Every year the scenario is the same: once the Christmas and New Year celebrations have passed, and when the bonus has already disappeared, Financial commitments begin to put pressure on the personal economy, and the so-called January slope is loomingto remove the smile that prevailed on the face during December.

What is the January slope?

At the beginning of each year, the increase in the cost of some products and services, as a consequence of inflation; and the “hangover” due to end-of-year expenses, such as buying gifts, dinner, etc., cause an economic phenomenon that impacts the pockets of Mexicans, known as the January slope. which makes it more difficult to meet payment responsibilities and, frequently, causes debt as a way out of commitments or, ultimately, non-payment.

Some savings tips to overcome the January slope

Between the lack of planning of our expenses, the rise in prices due to inflation and the economic waste on gifts or celebrations for the holidays, the January slope will soon begin to tighten the pockets of some Mexicans.

Probably, many consider that the solution to escape unscathed is to pay their debts by asking loans to friends, family, banks or pawning your assetsbut according to the economics specialist at the Economic Research Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Patricia Rodríguez López, these recommendations are the most appropriate to lighten the economic burden.

Reduce expenses and save: detect expenses that you can do without; For example, avoid ordering food via app and prepare your own food at home with cheaper supplies.

Invest your savings in paying off your debts: If you already had the will to save, pay what you owe with that money.

Keep track of how much you earn and how much you spend: Having control of how you use your money can help you manage it better.

Analyze well what you are going to spend on before doing it: Do you really need that item or is it just an impulse? Stop to think if it is necessary, if not, better save it.

Use your credit card responsibly: know the interest rate that your purchases will generate, if you can really pay the monthly payments and remember that even if you are not paying with physical money, it does not mean that this purchase is free.

Be careful with store offers: False advertising will abound during sales or with supposed promotions, do your own math to see if it is really a good investment.

Take advantage of the sales: Once you have analyzed whether the offers suit you or not, make smart purchases of items that you are going to enjoy for a long time or that you can take advantage of.

Pay in cash: Avoid charging the interest rate and pay in cash instead of buying on credit.

The specialist points out that these tips are also useful for changing your bad consumption habits for healthier ones throughout the year. Therefore, he advises practice them permanentlynot only as an escape valve during this season.

With information from SUN.

