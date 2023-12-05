More layoffs at studios owned by Embracer Group: this time the ax fell on New World Interactivethe company responsible for developing the Insurgency series.

Speaking on the columns of Insider Gaming, a spokesperson for Saber Interactive – of which New World Interactive is a subsidiary – confirmed the cuts: “This reorganization has led to layoffs at the studio. We are looking to move some of these employees within Saber to fill job vacancies where possible.”

Saber then stated that Insurgency: Sandstorm support will continueas well as work on other unannounced projects will continue.

Previous article

Starbreeze working on a Dungeons & Dragons licensed game