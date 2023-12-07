Windows updates are delivered in order to improve the performance of the operating system, as well as the computers on which it is installed. But on some occasions, these patches inadvertently generate certain difficulties for some users, such as those who have a gaming PC. This is what has happened with an update for Windows 11, as players are now reporting performance issues, but luckily there is a quick trick that can help eliminate the problem.

According to several reports, Microsoft has distributed the 23H2 update for Windows 11, which has brought annoying problems, especially for gamers who use AMD processors. An inconvenience that, while it is repaired by the company behind the OS itself, can be resolved using two ways: using a command line or simply uninstalling the problematic update.

Recovering performance with the command line

Reports from players and some media indicate that the problems are mainly focused on the performance of the processors. A user on Reddit claims that each processor thread runs between 5% and 8% slower, which ends up causing significant jerks, making them practically unplayable. The impact on gaming performance may be substantial depending on the title due to the 23H2 update. To fix this, Microsoft’s official solution is to reset Windows Defender, which can be done with a command line.

To do this, those experiencing the problem must use PowerShell. To open it, press Windows key + X and then click “Windows PowerShell (Administrator)”. After starting PowerShell, enter the following two commands and confirm each entry with the Enter key:

Set-ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted



Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.SecHealthUI -AllUsers | Reset-AppxPackage

With the second command, they will reset Windows Defender and you will need to restart the computer.

Additional steps

In an additional step, it is suggested to check in the BIOS if CPU virtualization is enabled. For this, it is essential that you consult your motherboard manual to obtain specific instructions, since each BIOS has a different structure, although in the best of cases, the function will already be activated. Once the system has rebooted, users are asked to go to the “Windows Security” menu and select “Device Security.” Look for the “Memory Integrity Isolation” option in the bar and activate it. After this, restart the computer again.

Alternative 3: Uninstall the update

And for those who are actually users who don’t know much about BIOS settings and don’t want to go into it for fear of messing something up, it’s best to uninstall the 23H2 update and go back to version 22H2. This should make the performance issues go away automatically. If you take this route, it is also best to disable automatic updates, otherwise Windows will reinstall the update and the problems will reappear.

