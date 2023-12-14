A few days ago, Volkswagen confirmed what we already suspected when teasing the new Transporter. For example, the Germans now work together with Ford for their commercial vehicles, just look at twin brothers Caddy and Transit/Tourneo Connect and the new Volkswagen Amarok and Ford Ranger. This also applies to the new Transporter, which will soon simply adopt the technology and bodywork of the Ford Transit Custom… Although it tries to conceal it expertly.

Between T7 and Transit

Volkswagen has shared a few new images of a camouflaged pre-production model of the Transporter, in addition to the video they previously showed. Even up close, the flanks are still very reminiscent of those of its Ford brother, but the nose is fundamentally different. We mainly recognize features of the T7 Multivan in the lighting, while the rounded grille is somewhat reminiscent of the quirky nose of the ID. Buzz. Volkswagen also reveals that the new Transporter will be at least 5.05 meters and a maximum of 4.45 meters long. This makes the shortest version just under 15 centimeters longer than that of the outgoing T6.1, but above all very similar to that of the new Ford Transit.

On the inside, the van gets a typical VW steering wheel, although we see that the Germans have listened and replaced the touch-sensitive buttons with traditional push buttons. However, if it is touch sensitivity that you are looking for, you can go to the 13-inch infotainment screen. You also get a digital driver display of 12 inches in diameter as standard, as well as a rain sensor, smartphone connectivity and an emergency braking system. However, you don't have to have looked at a Ford Transit or Tourneo Custom for long to recognize the similarities in the dashboard.

More EVs than diesels

What is striking about that dashboard is that the Transporter in question has a manual gearbox. This means that we are looking at a TDI model here, which Volkswagen will offer in three power outputs. You will soon be able to use diesel with 110 hp, 150 hp and 170 hp on the front axle and you can also get the last two with four-wheel drive. All three must offer a loading weight of 1.3 tons. In addition, for the first time there will be a plug-in hybrid Transporter under the name 'e-Hybrid', which should produce 233 hp from the combination of a combustion engine and an electric motor. Volkswagen is not yet revealing how far it will be able to drive electrically… But if electric driving is what you are looking for, there will be other options.

For example, Volkswagen promises that there will be no fewer than four purely electric versions of the new Transporter. The cheapest e-Transporter has an electric motor with 116 hp and a battery of just 54 kWh, but you can also get the other versions with 85 kWh of batteries under the bottom. They then have an electric motor of 136 hp, 218 hp or 286 hp. These engines are always mounted on the rear axle, although a four-wheel drive e-Transporter would also come onto the market at a later date.

Volkswagen has not yet said a word about a driving range. So you have to wait until the curtain goes up on the new Volkswagen Transporter in the spring of 2024. If you are already eager, you can now pre-order your copy from the better VW dealer.