The Volkswagen Golf 8 restylingexpected next year, will probably be the last version with a combustion engine, destined to become fully electric after 2026. The spy images anticipated the model, but the first official photo is shared by Thomas Schäfer (CEO of the House) on LinkedIn.

New Volkswagen Golf, preview

Volkswagen Golf 8.5 preview teaser reveals changes to the headlights with a new light signature characterized by two small “brackets” in each optical group. A. is expected aesthetic restyling also for rear lights and bumpers.

As it could be inside the new Golf, with 12-inch display

However, the most significant changes could concern the interior. The 2024 Golf will feature a new infotainment system Mib4similar to recent models such as the ID.7, Passat e Tiguanwith a larger screen (12 inches) and a head-up display option.

Volkswagen Golf engine

The engines of the 2024 Volkswagen Golf are thermal, petrol, mild hybrids and plug hybrids. There will not be a fully electric version, which will instead arrive in 2026 on the ninth generation Golf.

The Volkswagen Golf 8 restyling will be the last with internal combustion engines

The range therefore should predict plug-in engines improved with greater power and electric autonomy up to 100 kmalong with systems mild hybrid and petrol engines from 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 litres and diesel 2.0 TDI. The new Golf will also be available in sports versions GTI ed Rwith greater power than now.

Price, when the Golf restyling arrives

The price list for the new one Golf 8 restyling will probably start from a base of 35.000 euro. The launch of the vehicle is scheduled for i early months of 2024with sales starting in September.

Golf photo series from 1974 to today

