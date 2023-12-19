In recent months, the prototype of a Triumph branded sports motorcycle was spotted during some road tests. Even then everything left us thinking about a new Daytona 660, but now it is practically certain. The House of Hinckley has published the first images of a new model on its social media, with an official presentation date. Everything leaves us thinking about new Triumph Daytona 660 2024, which will be revealed to the public on 9 January 2024 at 1pm.

Obviously, there is no technical information on the matter yet, but it is easy to hypothesize that it is a faired sports car built on the 660 platform. The engine should therefore be the 660 cc three-cylinder, 12 valve, with double camshaft distribution at the head and liquid cooling, which we already find on the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 (which you see in the opening gallery). It is an accredited unit of 81 HP at 10,250 rpm and with a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The chassis is also conceivable to be the same as the 660 family, with 17″ aluminum rims, 41 mm Showa upside-down fork, monoshock from the same manufacturer with adjustable preload and Nissin braking system.

As regards the superstructures, there are obvious changes in the front part compared to its sisters, with a large fairing connected to the side fairings, while the rear still remains “top secret”. The double front headlight clearly recalls that of the previous Daytonas.

Triumph's objective with the new Daytona 660 (it seems reasonable to call it that) therefore seems to be to create an entry level sports car, which favors ease of driving over performance.