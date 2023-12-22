Doctor Who fans will have a gift that will not be waiting for them under the fir tree, but on Disney+.

It's time for Christmas specials, and not even Doctor Who can escape them—Doctor Who? Doctor Who. Doctor Who? Sorry, we're already in Christmas mode. As you surely already know, Disney+ will have the honor of bringing the 2023 special to Spain.

We are referring, of course, to Doctor Who: Ruby Road Churchthe chapter that begins the mandate of Dear friend (Sex Education, Barbie) como el Fifteenth Doctor.

It is true that we saw it in the special episode titled Laughter, but Doctor Who: The Church of Ruby Road will serve as the genesis for the new season of the prosperous and long-lived serie of Science fiction. Although strictly speaking, this is a reboot of the entire series.

Accompanying Gatwa at the head of the cast we will have Millie Gibson as Ruby Sundayhis new companion and whose origin will have a lot to do with the plot that awaits us in the Christmas special.

Doctor Who is Disney+'s Christmas gift for fans of the series

Less than three days before the episode is released on the platform, Disney+ releases a new teaser for Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road emphasizing the “chance” meeting between Ruby and the Fifteenth Doctor. You can find it at the top of this article.

Countless adventures await both of them in the future as the series explores new horizons that only the Tardis they can arrive.

2024 will see the start of season 14 – season 1 in the new nomenclature – of Doctor Who, so it is important to stay up to date with the series, including this momentous Christmas special that will unite the protagonist duo in an uncertain destiny… or not so uncertain

Remember, on the 25th, when you finish unwrapping the gifts, settle in front of the TV to watch Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road on Disney+, with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson starting a new adventure that transcends time.