The FIA ​​has issued a statement regarding the issues with the Wolff family.

The nice thing about Formula 1 is that there is always drama. On the track and off the track. During season and out of season. There is currently a political game going on between Formula 1, FIA and the Wolff family.

The FIA ​​would have grounds to start an investigation into the Wolff family. According to the Federation International de l’Automobile, there was a real conflict of interest.

That in itself is not a crazy thought at all. Because Wolff’s tentacles reach very far. He is more than just the team boss of the Mercedes GP AMG Petronas formula 1 team. He is also its CEO and one-third owner of the team. He is also part owner of Williams F1 and is (or has been) the manager of several drivers.

Susie Wolff

Then there’s his wife, Susie Wolff. This blonde girl, who is 10 years younger, has been more successful as a driver in her life than her husband Toto. After her motorsport career, the Scottish native started working as team boss of the Mercedes EQ Formula E team. Susie is currently the boss of the F1 Academy.

The trigger for the FIA ​​was a publication in a business magazine stating that Toto Wolff had access to confidential information through Susie. On this basis, a number of F1 teams are said to have complained, causing the FIA ​​to be ‘forced’ to start an investigation.

Statement FIA

But it turns out, the F1 teams have not complained at all, according to all F1 teams. The FIA ​​has come out with a statement to discuss the next course of action. And it turns out: they’re not going to do anything at all. Suddenly they end the investigation:

Following a review of the F1 Code of Conduct and Formula 1 Management’s Conflict of Interest Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any conflicts, the FIA ​​is confident that FOM’s compliance management system is sufficiently robust to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of information. confidential information. The FIA ​​can confirm that there are no ongoing ethical or disciplinary investigations involving any individual. As a regulator, the FIA ​​has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA ​​confirms its commitment to integrity and honesty.” The FIA, let us know that they are still there.

The problem for the FIA ​​is that there is no evidence and no reason. However, evil voices claim that this is yet another way for the FIA ​​to assert itself. Things have been going on between FOM (Formula One Management) and the FIA ​​for some time now, so it is very strange that the actions are not seen in that light. Anyway, this way we also stay entertained out of season.

Via: Autosport

This article New statement from FIA about Wolff family first appeared on Ruetir.