After the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the plans for last Halloween, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is about future content.

This time they focus on new amiibo figures that seem to be on the way. This is what we have been able to know via datamine:

Recent discoveries:

Datamine from Splatoon 3 suggests the arrival of two equipment sets linked to as yet unannounced amiibo figures. @ashbinary_ on Twitter/X provides details on how this information was discovered:

4 new main weapons + 1 coop weapon

– Maneuver_Long (New Dualie type)

– Shelter_Focus (New Brella type)

– Saber_Heavy (New Splatana type)

– Stringer_Explosion (New Stringer type)

(All have 2nd kits based on observation) – Roller_Bear (Grizzco Roller data) — ash (@ashbinary_) December 11, 2023

The message highlights the possible arrival of new Splatoon 3 amiibo based on leaked data, but also urges caution due to the nature of this leaked information, reminding readers that plans can change and that they will always share updates on this topic. However, it would make sense to offer with its next DLC The face of order, scheduled for next spring.

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here. A great game available on the console!

