Very hard news is hitting the video game industry, and that is that a group of hackers who goes by the name of Ryhsida has published a gigantic amount of files belonging to the files on the Insomniac Games servers. After requesting a million-dollar reward for the data, the group has fulfilled its threats by publishing very sensitive information from the company's and PlayStation's roadmap.

1.7TB of stolen data

The amount of data stolen amounts to a total of 1,7 TBor what is the same, a total of more than 1.3 million files extracted from Insomniac Games' development platform and private servers. The hackers requested 50 bitcoins as an auction, but when they did not receive any proposal, they kept their word to publish all the data on the internet.

Primer gameplay the Wolverine

We already knew that after Spider-Man, Insomniac Games is working on a Wolverine game. With the name of Wolverinethe game will allow us to put ourselves in the shoes of the X-Men hero, something especially attractive if we take into account the gameplay and mechanics of the studio's games.

Unfortunately, the leak has revealed the first images of gameplay captured in full development, revealing very great advances in the game. In the leaked video, you can see motion captures in the development sandbox itself, and even other scenes that do seem to be typical of the game that we will finally see in stores.

More general gameplay leaks and title screen. Detective sequence of sniffing a trail and using PS5 touchpad to trace a claw pic.twitter.com/6kCDpPm6Bm — VSlayer (@VslayerV) December 19, 2023

PlayStation and the gigantic X-Men license

Details of the agreement that PlayStation has with Marvel through Insomniac Games have also appeared among the files, pointing out that the agreements of lThe license will remain until 2035. No other platform will be able to receive an X-Men game or use one of its characters in another game (although it can in a title that mixes licenses such as Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy). until December 31, 2035.

As per this document, all Xmen game rights are owned by PlayStation till 2035. All future games are confirmed to release on PC, however nothing here states that it will be a Day 1 release pic.twitter.com/BwCoWujWwQ — Illegaldesi Gaming (@illegaldesi) December 19, 2023

Games to come

Another of the hard blows that the company has received is the leak of the roadmap, since an image with the “Confidential” seal showed the release window of the next games, finding the current Marvel Spider-Man 2 and followed by the following:

Marvel Venom (Second quarter of 2025) Marvel Wolverine (late 2026) Marvel Spider-Man 3 (end of 2028) New Ratchet & Clank (late 2029) Marvel X-Men (end of 2030) One new IP scheduled for 2031 or 2032

It is striking that in the case of Spider-Man 3 it seems that the game will have two parts, one released on Christmas 2027 and another second part that will arrive on Christmas 2028. As you can see, the damage of the leak is enormous , as very sensitive information has been shared and has completely revealed the launch and development plans of a key studio for PlayStation.