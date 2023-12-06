For the Immaculate Conception holiday, new speed cameras will be positioned in Milan and Lombardy. Here’s where and when the checks will be

December 6, 2023

They will be in so many the Italians who will travel for the long weekend of December 8th (Immaculate Conception). Traffic increasing therefore practically on the entire Italian road network with “black mark” peaks on the Brenner motorway.

From yesterday, Tuesday 5 December, until 10 December Specific checks will be carried out in Lombardy. In this regard, the list of speed control stations has been published: in the list you will be able to find the date, the street and the province but not the exact location of the mobile speed cameras. In addition to these, fixed stations will also be present on the street.

Where are the speed cameras located?



Wednesday 6 December 2023

A35 Bergamo – Nembro – Albino motorway, Brescia A9 Lainate-Chiasso motorway, Como SC Meda municipal road – Via Vignazzola, Monza Brianza

Thursday 7 December 2023

A7 Milan-Genoa motorway, Pavia A35 Bergamo – Nembro – Albino motorway, Brescia Provincial road SP 671 of the Seriana Valley, Bergamo

Friday 8 December 2023

A21 Turin-Alessandria-Piacenza-Brescia motorway, Brescia State road SS 9 via Emilia, Lodi Provincial road SP 671 of the Seriana Valley, Bergamo

Saturday 9 December 2023

State Road SS 9 via Emilia, Lodi

Sunday 10 December 2023

A21 Turin-Alessandria-Piacenza-Brescia motorway, Brescia SS 9 state road via Emilia, Lodi

Fixed speed cameras



However, fixed speed cameras will continue to operate around the metropolitan city of Milan. We will therefore find four fixed speed control devices of the traffic police on SS 336 (highway to Malpensa). Specifically, two speed cameras heading west, in Cardano al Campo (Varese) e Inveruno (Milan), and two others eastbound, in Lonate Pozzolo (Varese) e Meseno (Milan) in addition to the new mobile devices.

Image: The Day