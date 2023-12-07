A new game will arrive on Steam on December 13, which hopes to delight fans of PC shooters. This is Direct Contact, a title that will be released in its early access mode, which aims to simulate aspects of modern warfare in the most authentic way possible.

For this, the game offers a realistic feel in the handling of weapons, among other implementations designed for players to cooperate in various missions, infiltrating enemy territory and eliminating adversary forces. In Direct Contact, you take on the role of various special units from around the world, in order to coordinate your actions with other players, which obviously the enemy forces will also do.

You can read: Battlefield V resurrects and achieves a record of simultaneous users on Steam thanks to its price of $4 dollars

The most outstanding feature of the game principle is the search for authenticity and realism. The developers seek to achieve this through the most realistic possible weapon sounds, animations and precise details of the physics of the projectiles. On Direct Contact’s Steam page, it is mentioned that the developers are in contact with real veterans to learn from their experience in tactics and weapon sounds.

“Direct Contact brings real-life actions to the world of video games. When a shot hits a surface like a wall or floor, the bullet can realistically ricochet, posing a genuine threat to you as a player. “Every bullet in the game adheres to real-life velocity and drop principles, adding a layer of authenticity and challenge that mirrors the dynamics of real ammunition,” the developers say.

And in seeking to make this implementation of the game as realistic as possible, the developers have also placed an emphasis on immersive explosions, such as when you call in an airstrike with an A10 Warthog or a Eurofighter. The same applies to doors and how you open them. In this aspect, Direct Contact is reminiscent of games like Ready or Not, since for example, you can blow up doors, open them completely or just open them slightly to obtain information.

As we indicated at the beginning, the game begins its early access stage next week, on December 13. So if you are interested, you can add it to your Wish List by clicking on this link to stay tuned for the launch of Direct Contact, a title that among its recommended requirements asks that your PC have a Ryzen 7 5800x CPU, Intel Core i9 14900K or higher, an RTX 3080 GPU or higher, 32 GB of RAM and at least 40 GB of available storage space.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord